AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.28 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 2.82.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

