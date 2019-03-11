Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. 10,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,304. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $177,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 375.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,670 shares of the software’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $258,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 350.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,141 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 232,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 64.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,798 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

