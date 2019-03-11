Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lowered by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Altria Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 440,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lowered by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/altria-group-inc-mo-stake-lowered-by-bbva-compass-bancshares-inc.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.