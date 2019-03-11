Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,375,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

UPS opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

