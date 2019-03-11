American Campus Communities (ACC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACC. TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.83 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 569,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

