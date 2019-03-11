American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,883,000 after buying an additional 197,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after buying an additional 110,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 507,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.