AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Stake Lessened by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $495,020.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,836 shares of company stock worth $9,498,232. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $76.95. 13,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,140. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $101.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

