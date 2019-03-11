Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) Short Interest Up 2.9% in February

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,871,544 shares, an increase of 2.9% from the February 15th total of 20,292,593 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,748 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days. Approximately 24.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 354,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AMPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 290,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,095. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.89.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

