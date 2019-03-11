Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $325.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.22 million and the lowest is $315.04 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $304.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $638,274.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $46,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,483.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,915 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10,799.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $46.79. 1,296,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,893. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

