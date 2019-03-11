Analysts Anticipate Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $35,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,322,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,373,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Perspecta by 911.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,422,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,588,000 after buying an additional 1,281,975 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 914,939 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 901,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,029. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

