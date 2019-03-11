Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp (PVH) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.77. PVH reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PVH to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin purchased 1,050 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.09 per share, for a total transaction of $98,794.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 10,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.51 per share, with a total value of $955,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 54.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,677,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,978,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 84.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 356,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. 6,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,519. PVH has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

