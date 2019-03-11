Analysts Expect AZZ Inc (AZZ) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.87. AZZ has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.96 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 28th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $15,018,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

