Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($1.00). PBF Energy reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE:PBF traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 1,902,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,524,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,521,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,311,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

