Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Funko (FNKO)

3/4/2019 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/1/2019 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Funko was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Funko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

1/14/2019 – Funko was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2019 – Funko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Funko Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 52,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $973,954.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,380 shares of company stock valued at $14,406,106 in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

