Analysts Set Appian Corp (APPN) Target Price at $29.60

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 9,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,311. Appian has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Appian had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.30%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 630,737 shares of company stock worth $16,123,572 and sold 91,704 shares worth $3,317,548. Insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Appian by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.