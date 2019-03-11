Analysts Set Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) PT at $6.94

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

PETX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. William Blair cut Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Peter Steven St sold 46,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $269,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,491,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 114,998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 747,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 19,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.45.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.