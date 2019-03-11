Analysts Set Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Target Price at $3.42

Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 114,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,220. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. Analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

