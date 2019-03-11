Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B) Target Price at $129.50

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 129.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 105 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock traded up SEK 2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting SEK 137.98. 2,957,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

