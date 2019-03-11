Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2019 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/7/2019 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 3,615 ($47.24) price target on the stock.

2/19/2019 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock traded up GBX 68 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,609 ($34.09). The stock had a trading volume of 353,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 3,002 ($39.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,784 ($49.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

