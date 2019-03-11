Analyzing Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) & Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cenovus Energy pays out -8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 72.13% 57.56% 56.20% Cenovus Energy -12.41% -15.71% -7.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dorchester Minerals and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 1 8 6 0 2.33

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $13.08, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 10.35 $37.08 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.63 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -4.72

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Cenovus Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

