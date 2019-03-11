Analyzing United Continental (UAL) & Its Peers

United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare United Continental to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Continental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.15% 27.73% 5.67% United Continental Competitors 5.03% 0.16% 5.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Continental and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 1 5 11 0 2.59 United Continental Competitors 462 1474 2031 159 2.46

United Continental presently has a consensus price target of $101.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given United Continental’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Continental has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Continental and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $41.30 billion $2.13 billion 9.03 United Continental Competitors $14.92 billion $841.87 million 2.98

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. United Continental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

United Continental has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Continental beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

