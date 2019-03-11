AppCoins Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $1.91 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00001976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00370913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.01678706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00223398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004878 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026025 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

