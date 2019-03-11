Shares of ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) shot up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 3,616,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/arc-minerals-arcm-shares-up-11-5.html.

ARC Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.