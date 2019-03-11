Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AFI has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $15.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of AFI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $376.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

