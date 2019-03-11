Bank of America Boosts Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Price Target to $87.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

AWI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 362,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,352. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,633,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 271,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

