ARP Americas LP Invests $13.38 Million in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000. Esterline Technologies makes up about 3.1% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESL. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Esterline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Esterline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NYSE:ESL opened at $121.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $122.21.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $484.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/arp-americas-lp-invests-13-38-million-in-esterline-technologies-co-esl.html.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.