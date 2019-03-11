ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $428,000 Stake in XCel Brands Inc (XELB)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 280,850 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in XCel Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XCel Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/ars-investment-partners-llc-has-428000-stake-in-xcel-brands-inc-xelb.html.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB).

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.