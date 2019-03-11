ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $166.14 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.88.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

