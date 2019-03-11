Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) PT Set at $217.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $217.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $126.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

