Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 355,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

ADP opened at $149.24 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $236,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,677.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

