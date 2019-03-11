AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.06 per share, with a total value of $41,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $786,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

