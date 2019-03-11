Avaya (AVYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $14.80. 667,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,798. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Avaya had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

