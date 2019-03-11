Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,385 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/aviva-plc-decreases-holdings-in-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.