Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in CDW (CDW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 49.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $494,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,372,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,060 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $92.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

