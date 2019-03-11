Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. 136,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,626. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

In related news, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $26,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $25,280.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,315 shares of company stock valued at $305,192. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $9,398,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

