Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Director Sells $722,280.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $722,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bandwidth stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 0.63. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $16,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 288,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $10,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 101.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 101.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

