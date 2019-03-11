Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Holdings Raised by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of Commerce comprises 2.3% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 193,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 38.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOCH shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.02 on Monday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

