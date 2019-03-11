Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 617,437 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Textron worth $124,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Textron by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 7,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $8,268,439.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

