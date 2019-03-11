Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 8,524 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

