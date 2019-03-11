Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,192 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,123 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

BHF opened at $37.62 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

