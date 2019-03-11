Bank of Nova Scotia Has $518,000 Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baidu were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 56.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 58.9% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $153.78 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp set a $236.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

