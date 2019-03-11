Bank Ozk (OZK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank Ozk by 2,183.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,097,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank Ozk by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

OZK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,098. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

