Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.01. 60,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,645. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

