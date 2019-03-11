Barnes Group Inc. (B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.80 Million

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post sales of $386.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $392.70 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $366.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.37 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.