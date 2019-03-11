Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $58,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 227,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 1,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,335. The company has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.65. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $116.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

