Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,255 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Appio bought 25,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/bausch-health-companies-inc-bhc-shares-bought-by-aviva-plc.html.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.