Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 79.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,696,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 89.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,498,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 790.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 986,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,704,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after buying an additional 844,587 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 167,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $4,206,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,249,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 71,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,798,862.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,069,323.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 964,729 shares of company stock worth $25,102,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

