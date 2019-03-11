Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,413 Target Co. (TGT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,413 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

