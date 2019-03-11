Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 700,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after buying an additional 1,296,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/berman-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-new-position-in-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.