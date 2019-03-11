Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 250.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of InterDigital Wireless worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 19.5% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 71,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $66.04 on Monday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Sidoti started coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/bessemer-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-interdigital-wireless-inc-idcc.html.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.